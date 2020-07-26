Horse racing returns to Presque Isle Downs

Beginning on Monday, July 27th, the popular thoroughbred horse racing returns to the downs.

Because of COVID-19, the racing that was scheduled to begin in May was postponed which caused concerns with many local trainers.

Many of the horses, trainers and jockeys were in Florida during this time and the Erie County Health Department along with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper would not allow the track to open. This was due to the fact that Florida is considered a COVID-19 hot spot.

No spectators will be allowed in the stands, but you can however view the race inside the casino and on line.

Post time is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.