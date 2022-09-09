Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) leaves a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), House Republicans’ campaign arm, announced Friday that it is increasing its television ad reservations by $28 million ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The new spending marks new television investments in seven districts and adds to television reservations in 12 other districts. It brings the committee’s total ad reservation spending to $80 million.

“We are continuing to expand the playing field deeper into Democrat-held territory and look forward to prosecuting the case against every one of these vulnerable Democrats,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said in a statement. “We have the message, the candidates and the resources needed to retake the majority and this investment will help us deliver on our mission.”

Nearly three-quarters of the spending targets offensive seats and pickup opportunities, the committee said, a signal that the Republican Party is still bullish about its chances to take control of the House in the midterm elections.

The biggest sums of new spending in pickup opportunities includes $3.4 million in Ohio’s 13th District, an open seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan as he runs for Senate. Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes faces Republican attorney and former Miss Ohio USA Madison Gesiotto Gilbert.

The NRCC is also putting $3.7 million in Virginia’s 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria will face Republican Navy veteran and state Sen. Jen Kiggans.

But the spending also shows millions to defend some of Republicans’ most vulnerable incumbents.

The committee will spend $2.2 million in California’s 45th District to defend Rep. Michelle Steel, $2.2 million to defend Rep. Mike Garcia in California’s 27th District and $1.3 million in California’s 22nd District to defend California Rep. David Valadao, who voted in favor of impeaching former President Trump.

It is also spending $2.7 million in North Carolina’s 13th District, an open seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Ted Budd as he runs for Senate. Republican Bo Hines will face Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel in the Nov. 8 election.

The newly targeted districts with the NRCC spending are:

$2.2 million in CA-45, defending incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel against Democrat Jay Chen.

$2.7million in NC-13, an open seat with Republican Bo Hines against Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel.

$2.6 million in CO-08, a new congressional seat in the Denver suburbs where Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo will face Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer.

$3.4 million in OH-13, an open seat with Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes facing Republican attorney and former Miss Ohio USA Madison Gesiotto Gilbert.

$950,000 in TX-28, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar faces Republican Cassy Garcia.

$3.7 million in VA-07, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria faces Navy veteran and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans.

$2.3 million in WA-08, where Kim Schrier will face Republican attorney and businessman Matt Larkin

The new spending adds to television buys targeting 12 more districts: