‘How do you spell…’: Google reveals Pennsylvania’s most misspelled word

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

(WTAJ) — Google, how do you spell “coronavirus?”

After living through the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, Pennsylvanians are still struggling to spell the word “coronavirus” correctly. The most common misspelling for the term is “Caronavirus,” according to a study from AT&T.

This study analyzed data from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021, using Google Trends to determine the top “how to spell” search terms for every state.

This map details each state’s most searched misspelled words in the United States, according to a study from AT&T.

Five other states also have trouble spelling coronavirus: Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Vermont and West Virginia. This was actually the second-highest word spelled incorrectly.

The top word? Twelve states did not know how to properly spell “quarantine,” displaying results such as “corn teen.”

“No, ‘corn teen’ is not a new nickname for a teenager really into the yellow vegetable,” AT&T said in its data presentation.

Other notable misspelled words include:

Which (Most common incorrect spelling: wich, witch)

Every (Most common incorrect spelling: evary)

Believe (Most common incorrect spelling: beleive)

Receive (Most common incorrect spelling: recieve)

Watch (Most common incorrect spelling: whatch)

Some other interesting misspellings to note: Kansas’ most misspelled word is multiplication (multiplycation) and Florida isn’t sure how to spell pharaoh, calling it paraoh and pharoh.