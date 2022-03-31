(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Known for its bitter cold and snowy winters, Erie County and the City of Erie seem to be an unlikely place to find people dealing with homelessness, but they do live here. And on April 6, seasonal shelters in Erie that have kept people safe from the elements are set to close.

On March 25, human remains were found in a reported homeless encampment at the 8100 block of Peach Street in Summit Township. The encampment was situated behind a business that draws several tourists year-round.

A homeless man found the alleged skeletal remains while retrieving belongings from the encampment. He then alerted a nearby hotel.

Colleen Hammon is the chair of the Erie County Home Team of the Homeless and Housing Coalition and a longtime volunteer for homelessness services in Erie County.

“I’m just waiting to see if it’s someone we knew,” she said. “And my guess is it probably is, and it’s just very worrisome.”

Every year, Hammon, other volunteers and advocates, and members of the homeless population (past and present) gather at Perry Square in Erie to recognize National Homeless Memorial Day. That happens on Dec. 21.

“We talk about the people who have died in the past year, their names, and a little bit about them,” Hammon said. She commended the former mayors for having attended each year.

The Numbers

Peter Burke, the housing program director for Erie County Department of Human Services, noted that the encampment where the remains were found was unoccupied. In general, most encampments fold up in the winter.

“Right now, there’s no (active) encampment that I’m aware of, though I know there are some people living in some of the parking garages,” Burke said. “The article in the paper about the body found at what was believed was a homeless encampment also noted there was no recent activity there.”

The dwindling winter numbers of completely unsheltered homeless people skews the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) statistics, Burke said. One of the metrics HUD uses to track the homeless population is an annual “point in time” count. The most recent published results from the point in time count were tabulated on Jan. 24, 2020 (shortly before the COVID pandemic). At that time, eight people were tracked as living completely unsheltered.

A point in time count was held again this year on Feb. 24. The numbers have not been officially published; however, Burke shared the preliminary count with YourErie.com. The unsheltered population has increased to 23, nearly three times the people counted just two years ago.

“Be aware that while we only do an unsheltered count in the winter, our unsheltered numbers are typically much higher in the summer,” Burke said.

The county has two family shelters, and three homeless shelters for individuals, Hammon said.

Additional services are available in the winter through “overflow shelters” at Our Neighbor’s Place and at various churches. Those seasonal shelters are set to close on April 6.

Without overflow shelters, there are still indoor spaces for unsheltered people living in Erie County, Hammon noted, like The Upper Room on Peach Street in Erie.

“It’s a place where people can go for the day. They can come in and just have a place to be,” Hammon said. She noted that the Upper Room offers homeless people a mailing address. An address is essential for registering a car, getting a driver’s license, collecting social security benefits and for signing up for a new job in many cases.

The Why

The county can track the seasonal increase of people living unsheltered each summer through increasing vacancies at shelters, Burke said.

And though the unsheltered count showed an increase this year, there is no lack of shelter for homeless people in Erie County.

“There is a bed for anybody who wants a bed,” Burke said. “Often with the unsheltered, the reason they don’t use the shelter is because they don’t like the rules and some of them have mental health issues.”

It may be that it is a choice to be unsheltered, Hammon agreed, however that choice is being informed by various factors.

“People who choose to be unsheltered just can’t manage to live in a shelter, usually because of a trauma history, and they end up being chronically homeless,” she said.

Hammon shared a story about a local man who was chronically homeless – when the man was a teenager, he took a joy ride with a friend, and they got into some trouble. Though he was a teenager, he was ultimately sentenced to time in an adult prison, “in an attempt to scare him straight,” Hammon said. While in prison, he was sexually assaulted by multiple people.

“He never got over it,” Hammon said. “When he would sleep in a shelter, he’d make sure his back was covered by the blanket. And as soon as he could get out of the overflow, he’d go live off the grid.”

Hammon said that man ultimately died and was recognized during the annual homeless memorial.

The Response

According to Burke, there’s no policy governing homeless encampments in Erie County. If enough complaints are received, an agency (typically the City of Erie Police, Burke said) will move the camp along.

“A lot of times, they’ll leave them alone,” Burke said. “Sometimes there’s an encampment by the railroad tracks during the summer, and if they get enough complaints, they’ll sweep them out of there. Sometimes, they’ll live in abandoned buildings. There were two or three abandoned buildings they had lived in in the past. All of those buildings have since been demolished. But sometimes, they’ll just leave them be.”

Often, unsheltered people tend to live in the downtown area, Burke explained.

“That’s where all the resources are,” Burke said. “For transportation reasons, they’re going to stay around resources. And they want to be near a place where there’s food and water, and usually bathrooms, too.”

Libraries also serve as a resource to people who are living with homelessness.

“The library really is the last bastion for homeless people to go to,” Hammon said.

About three years ago, the Erie County Library brought in Ryan Dowd, author of “The Librarian’s Guide to Homelessness: An Empathy-Driven Approach to Solving Problems, Preventing Conflict, and Serving Everyone.” Hammon was invited to that talk, and she said Dowd was then brought in to train Erie County shelter staff.

“Empathy is the answer. We use empathy-based tools to de-escalate situations and to offer support resources and directional data,” Hammon said.

Hamman started her career working in the welfare sector where she says she often saw people dealing with poverty and homelessness. After completing graduate school, she began a 27-year career in mental health services, mostly working with children.

“You see mental health overlay, and you see the trauma overlay. We had a homeless outreach team, as well as a permanent supportive housing grant,” Hammon said. “You see people who are traumatized by their life, and then they’re traumatized by their homelessness as well.”

When she retired, she volunteered at a local soup kitchen where she offered some services and visits with the homeless population. She then went back to being part of the county’s home team and eventually was asked to chair that group.

“I thought this was a good way to give back,” Hammon said. “I was really excited to get back to the grassroots contact.”

Hammon challenges the greater Erie County community to use an empathetic approach and to consider the trauma of people who are dealing with homelessness.

“It’s very hard when you see someone unkempt who is approaching your for money when you’re going into a restaurant – and maybe they could be more assertive than you’re used to… I can see how people struggle with that. It’s hard for people to see past that and to see where their trauma lies,” Hammon said. “These aren’t really always choices for people, especially people who are unsheltered.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Everybody has a trauma story – maybe your trauma story is cancer and it led to treatment, or maybe you can’t have a kid and that led to in vitro fertilization,” she added. “Their trauma story led to homelessness.”