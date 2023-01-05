(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Egg prices soared to close out 2022 — a terribly-timed price spike for bakers and brunchers alike who enjoy overfeeding their families during the holidays. Residents in Erie are not insulated from those price hikes.

The cause of the increase in price is at least two-fold: Inflation has raised the price of feed, fuel, and other costs that impact farming operations, and avian influenza (colloquially known as bird flu) has hit commercial egg producers hard.

According to the Consumer Price Index published on Dec. 13, 2022, prices for all goods overall had increased 7.1% over the previous year. It marks a slight decline in the rate of inflation which had peaked in June 2022 at 9.1%. For the past 10 years, annual inflation has ranged from just 0.1% in 2015 to for 4.7% in 2021. Economists had said the increased inflation rate was due to supply chain issues caused by pandemic production and shipping complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of November more than 49 million birds in 49 states died as a result of bird flu in 2022 — either killed by the virus, or culled due to exposure. That number includes wild bird populations. Farmers had been sounding the alarm of potential supply impacts since at least February 2022 when bird flu first started spreading.

According to the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have consistently climbed throughout the year. The Consumer Price Index uses national average prices. In November 2021, the average price for a dozen eggs throughout the United States was about $1.72. In November 2022 (the most recent data available as of Jan. 5), the average price of a dozen eggs throughout the United States was about $3.59.

A USDA publication, the “Egg Market News Report” published on Jan. 3, 2023, shows an even bleaker picture developing in December. The weekly combined regional prices show the Northeast Region selling large eggs at $5.33 per dozen, the Southeast Region selling large eggs at $5.42 per dozen, the Midwest Region (including western Pennsylvania) selling large eggs at $5.28 per dozen, and the South Central region selling large eggs at $5.47 per dozen.

JET 24/FOX 66 visited three of the large local grocery stores to compare prices (Walmart, Wegmans and Giant Eagle). We only tracked prices for eggs sold by the dozen (so, no wholesale and no 18-packs are included). We also only compared the prices of large eggs (so extra large, jumbo eggs, medium eggs are excluded). We did not exclude sub categories like organic or pasture-raised, nor did we exclude any color variety.

The cheapest shelf tag for a dozen eggs was $2.67, however none of those eggs were stocked at that store about 2 p.m. on Jan. 5. So, the cheapest available eggs were $3.38 per dozen for brown eggs.

The most expensive eggs were selling for $7.99 for pasture-raised organic eggs.

Using the prices of the least expensive and the most expensive dozens of eggs from each store, the average was $4.95 per dozen.

Eggs may be available for anywhere from $2 per dozen to $5 per dozen through local farmers and hobby farmers if bought directly from the farmers. Local eggs also end up on shelves in local stores — Erie Food Co-Op, Edinboro Market, Duran’s Farm Fresh Products, and others) but they may be sold at a higher price than buying directly from a farmer due to transportation costs for the farmer and operating costs for each store.