How to report a pothole in the city

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The City of Erie is encouraging residents to report any potholes they may encounter throughout town.

To report a pothole, residents can call (814) 870-1340, or they can go online to the city’s Citizen Response Center. When reporting online, a photo of the pothole can be included.

In general, the city is asking that the report include the closest address, or cross streets and a general description of where the pothole can be found.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a pothole develops when water seeps below the road through small cracks in the pavement surface, and as the water repeatedly freezes and thaws due to temperature fluctuations, a cavity forms below the surface and larger cracks develop destroying the strength of the pavement.

