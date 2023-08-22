BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills travel to Chicago where they’ll square off with the Bears at 1 p.m. Saturday in both teams’ final preseason game. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The Bills-Bears game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, a number of our sister stations will air the game across New York State, as well as in Erie, Pennsylvania and Burlington, Vermont. Coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 12:30 p.m.

Andrew Catalon and Steve Tasker will have the call, along with sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund.

WIVB can also be accessed without cable through an over-the-air antenna, which are sold widely and inexpensively and can connect to your television within minutes. Alternatively, if you live in the Western New York area and are a paid subscriber to the streaming platform Paramount+, you can watch WIVB live on the Paramount+ app at any time, regardless of cable provider.

Streaming

The Bills-Colts game can be streamed through NFL+ for out-of-market viewers, as well as fuboTV (free trials of each service are available). Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+.

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Pregame and postgame coverage

Buffalo Kickoff Live starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on WIVB. The BKL crew will update you on the names to keep an eye on throughout the preseason as well as what to watch for in the contest.

After the game, the crew will be back on the air on News 4 for Buffalo Postgame Live.

Betting line

As of Tuesday, the Bears were favored by one point according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Important dates

• Roster cuts: The final cutdown to 53 must be made by 4 p.m. Aug. 29.

• Next game: After the Bears game, it’s on to the regular season for the Bills. They open their 2023 campaign on Monday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.

