HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show is in full swing and those who can’t attend have an opportunity to watch from home.

PCN, the Pennsylvania Cable Network, is airing and streaming portions of the PA Farm Show starting on January 7.

Events being offered include rodeos, food demonstrations, meetings, and contests.

Here’s a list of events being offered by PCN starting on January 9 through the end of the PA Farm Show.

January 9

DATETIMEEVENTWHERE TO WATCH
January 910:00 AMMaple Production DemoCable and Streaming
January 911:00 AMSmoked Red Cabbage Food DemoCable and Streaming
January 912:00 PMPoached Pear Creme Brulee and Creme Brulee Filled Donuts Food DemoCable and Streaming
January 91:00 PMBasil Olive Oil Cake with Marinated Strawberries Food DemoCable and Streaming
January 92:00 PMLeg of Lamb Food Demo with Keith Rudolf, Chef for the Philadelphia PhilliesCable and Streaming
January 93:00 PMFarm Apple Pan Pie with Ice Cream Food DemoCable and Streaming
January 93:30 PMPA Ag Republicans MeetingStreaming on PCN Selecct
January 94:00 PMHamburger Pie with Beer Chaser CauliflowerCable and Streaming
January 97:00 PMSquare Dance ContestCable and Streaming

January 10

DATETIMEEVENTWHERE TO WATCH
January 109:00 AMMini Horse and Mini Mule Pull ContestCable and Streaming
January 109:00 AMFarm Show Scholarship AwardStreaming on PCN Select
January 109:30 AMFarm Show Sale of ChampionsStreaming on PCN Select
January 1012:00 PMPony Pull ContestCable and Streaming
January 101:30 PMHorse Pull ContestCable and Streaming
January 106:30 PMCelebrity Feed ScurryStreaming on PCN Select

January 11

DATETIMEEVENTWHERE TO WATCH
January 1112:00 PMTractor Square DanceCable and Streaming
January 111:00 PMTractor ParadeCable and Streaming
January 113:00 PMSheep-to-Shawl ContestCable and Streaming
January 116:00 PMSheep-to-Shawl Contest AwardsCable and Streaming
January 116:30 PMSheep-to-Shawl Contest AuctionCable and Streaming
January 117:00 PMBid Calling ContestStreaming on PCN Select

January 12

DATETIMEEVENTWHERE TO WATCH
January 1211:00 AMHoney Extraction DemoCable and Streaming
January 1211:00 AMMini Horse ExtravaganzaStreaming on PCN Select
January 1212:00 PMSpaghetti Carbonara Food Demo with U.S. Coast Guard ChefsCable and Streaming
January 121:00 PMArmy vs. Navy Cook-OffCable and Streaming
January 122:00 PMFried Green Tomato Benedict Food Demo with U.S. Air Force Culinary SpecialistCable and Streaming

