Humane Society Holds annual FIESTA! fundraiser

A local animal shelter is kicking off the weekend with a fiesta.

The Erie Humane Society hosting their 2nd annual FIESTA! Tacos, Tequila, & Margaritas fundraiser Friday night at the Courtyard by Marriott. Guests enjoyed a taco bar, margarita tasting and a Chinese auction. Four legged friends were also invited to attend the fundraiser. Executive director of the Erie Humane Society, Nicole Bawol, saying events like these raise money to help take care of animals at the shelter.

Tonight’s event was sold out with more than 175 people in attendance.