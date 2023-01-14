Saturday, Jan. 14 marked the first “Sit, Stay, and Read” at The Erie Human Society.

The book that was highlighted was Samantha Randell’s “Charlie Ryan’s Greatest Adventure.” A group of kids got to read with her while enjoying snacks.

After the reading, arts and crafts took place where the kids made masks that match the superhero puppy in her book. A portion of the proceeds of Samantha’s book give back to the local no-kill shelters and non-profits.

She said that together, we can make a difference.

“Our book is about making a difference in the world and showing that you can be kind and do good and be good as well as recycling and reusing and volunteering and giving back and just being a real kind person,” said Samantha Randall, author and volunteer.

Sit, Stay, and Read will be held the first Saturday of every month.