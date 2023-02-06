(WTAJ) — Hundreds of food products from salads to fruit cups are being recalled in Pennsylvania and eight other states after the Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC in Baltimore found Listeria monocytogenes in tested samples.
According to a release from the FDA, the recalled products were sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
These products were distributed in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Recalled Products were sold in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers.
The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. A listing of the relevant product information is provided at the bottom of this press release.
All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023.
The recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.
You can see the full list of products below:
|Product Type
|Name of Product(s)
|Brand Name
|Product UPC Code(s)
|Expiration Date Range
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141023070
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141023070
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Muffin
|Westin Label
|813141023070
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bialy
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141027757
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|InReach
|813141024466
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141024466
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Bacon, Egg & Pepperjack Cheese Bialy
|Bistro to Go
|813141026521
|02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022202
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Buffalo Style Egg White, Turkey Sausage & Pepper Jack Breakfast Flat
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141022202
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141020918
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020918
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020918
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Colby, Cheddar & Egg Muffin
|Westin Label
|813141020918
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Egg White, Cheddar & Swiss Multigrain Ciabatta
|Bistro to Go
|813141020956
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Egg White, Colby & Cheddar Artisan Flat
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141026026
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Breakfast
|Florentine Ham, Egg & Swiss Ciabatta
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020932
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022110
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141022110
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022110
|02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022110
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Huevos Rancheros with Mexican Rice & Beans
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026576
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Bistro to Go
|813141020901
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020901
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|InReach
|813141020901
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020901
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020901
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|Westin Label
|813141020901
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141020925
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Breakfast
|Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020925
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Spicy Turkey Sausage, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020925
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Bistro to Go
|813141022103
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022103
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022103
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141022103
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022103
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin
|Westin Label
|813141022103
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Breakfast
|Turkey Sausage, Egg & Fontina Everything Bialy
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141024695
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|Butternut Squash Lasagna
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027863
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Catering
|Fall Cheese & Fruit Plate
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027856
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|French Omelette & Potatoes
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027832
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Catering
|Fruit Plate – Pineapple, Blackberry, Strawberry & Grapes
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027825
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|Greek Mezza Plate
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027887
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Catering
|Monte Cristo Sandwich & Cantaloupe
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027849
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Catering
|Short Ribs & Au Gratin Potato
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141027870
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Desserts
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026743
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Desserts
|Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026743
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Desserts
|Blueberry Muffin
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026750
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Desserts
|Blueberry Muffin
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026750
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Desserts
|Crumb Cake
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026736
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Desserts
|Crumb Cake
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026736
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Desserts
|Crumb Cake
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026736
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Desserts
|Crumb Cake
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026736
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Desserts
|Iced Lemon Loaf – SLICE
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026668
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Desserts
|Iced Lemon Loaf – SLICE
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026668
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Desserts
|Marble Loaf – SLICE
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026651
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025777
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025778
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Orchard Bistro
|813141025777
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025777
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Bistro to Go
|813141025883
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025883
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025884
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Orchard Bistro
|813141025883
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025883
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Bistro to Go
|813141025746
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Dietz & Watson
|813141025746
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025746
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141025746
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025747
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141025746
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Orchard Bistro
|813141025746
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025746
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Ham & American Finger Sandwiches PARTY PACK (15pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141025993
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025975
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025976
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Orchard Bistro
|813141025975
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Italian Finger Sandwiches (4 pack)
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025975
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Italian Finger Sandwiches PARTY PACK (15pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141025986
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Roast Beef & Cheese Finger Sandwiches (4 pack
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025760
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Roast Beef & Cheese Finger Sandwiches (4 pack
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025761
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Roast Beef & Cheese Finger Sandwiches (4 pack
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025760
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Bistro to Go
|813141025753
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Dietz & Watson
|813141025753
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025753
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141025753
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025754
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141025753
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Orchard Bistro
|813141025753
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches (4pk)
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025753
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Finger Sandwich
|Turkey & American Finger Sandwiches PARTY PACK (15pk)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141026006
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cantaloupe & Berries
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021007
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cantaloupe & Berries
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021007
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cut Mango & Strawberry
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021953
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cut Mango & Strawberry
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021953
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cut Mango & Strawberry
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021953
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cut Tropical Fruit
|Bistro to Go
|813141023223
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cut Tropical Fruit
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141023223
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Cut Tropical Fruit
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141023223
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Grapes
|Bistro to Go
|813141021960
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Grapes
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021960
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Grapes
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021960
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Grapes
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021960
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Honeydew Melon & Berries
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021014
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Mixed Berries
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022349
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Mixed Berries
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022349
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Mixed Berries
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022349
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Fruit
|Fresh Mixed Berries
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022349
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fruit Medley
|Bistro to Go
|813141020987
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fruit Medley
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020987
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fruit Medley
|InReach
|813141020987
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Fruit Medley
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020987
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Petite Fresh Cut Fruit Medley
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026675
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Fruit
|Pineapple, Fresh Cut
|Bistro to Go
|813141020994
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Pineapple, Fresh Cut
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020994
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Pineapple, Fresh Cut
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020994
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Fruit
|Pineapple, Fresh Cut
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020994
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|American Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141027222
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Black Forest Ham & Muenster Pretzel Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141027795
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Caprese Baguette
|Bistro to Go
|813141020314
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Caprese Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020314
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Caprese Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020314
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Caprese Baguette
|InReach
|813141020314
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Caprese Baguette
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141020314
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Hoagie
|Caprese Baguette
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020314
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Hoagie
|Club Sub Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141027246
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Cuban Sandwich
|Bistro to Go
|813141020482
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Cuban Sandwich
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020482
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Cuban Sandwich
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020482
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Apple & Brie Ciabatta Baguette
|Bistro to Go
|813141020161
|02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Apple & Brie Ciabatta Baguette
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141020161
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Apple & Brie Ciabatta Baguette Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141020162
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette
|Bistro to Go
|813141026484
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026484
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette
|Orchard Bistro
|813141026484
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Grilled Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Red Pepper Sesame Baguette
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026484
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & American Hoagie 6″
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497055913
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & American Super Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497055784
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Pepperjack Super Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026491
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Provolone Hoagie
|Bistro to Go
|813141021366
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Provolone Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021366
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Provolone Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141021366
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Provolone Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021366
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Provolone Super Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022226
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Provolone Super Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022226
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Ham & Swiss Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141026904
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie
|Bistro to Go
|813141021410
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021410
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141021410
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141021410
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021410
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021410
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Hoagie 6″
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497148844
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian on Everything Ficelle
|Bistro to Go
|813141021854
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian on Everything Ficelle
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021854
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian on Everything Ficelle
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021854
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian on Everything Ficelle
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021854
|02/05/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian on Everything Ficelle
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021854
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Provolone Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141026867
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Super Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022240
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Super Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497148851
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Italian Super Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022240
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Mediterranean Hummus & Veggie Ficelle
|Bistro to Go
|813141022769
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Mediterranean Hummus & Veggie Ficelle
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022769
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Mediterranean Hummus & Veggie Ficelle
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022769
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie
|Bistro to Go
|813141021380
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141021380
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie
|InReach
|813141021380
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Roast Beef & Horseradish Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021380
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Roast Beef & Provolone Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141026881
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Spicy Italian Super Hoagie
|Bistro to Go
|813141026781
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Spicy Italian Super Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026781
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Spicy Italian Super Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026781
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Spicy Italian Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141027239
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie
|Bistro to Go
|813141021373
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021373
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021373
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021373
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Super Hoagie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022233
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Super Hoagie
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022233
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Cheddar Super Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022233
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette
|Bistro to Go
|813141024367
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141024367
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141024367
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141024367
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Provolone Sesame Baguette
|Quick & Fresh
|813141024367
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Swiss Ficelle
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021847
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey & Swiss Super Hoagie Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141026874
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey Hoagie 6″
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497148882
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Hoagie
|Turkey, Pepper Jack & Chipotle Mayo Super Hoagie
|Quick & Fresh
|813141024633
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Lunch Box
|Classic Boxed Lunch – TURKEY & CHEDDAR Kaiser, Kettle Chips, Apple, Granola Bar & Cookie
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141025142
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Lunch Box
|Gourmet Boxed Lunch – 5 part (sandwich, chips, cookie, fruit, pasta salad)
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021342
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Rustic Italian Quinoa Bowl
|Bistro to Go
|813141023544
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Rustic Italian Quinoa Bowl
|Orchard Bistro
|813141023544
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Bistro to Go
|813141025678
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025678
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141025678
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141025678
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Orchard Bistro
|813141025678
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025678
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl
|Westin Label
|813141025678
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Meal Bowl
|Vegan Asian Style Noodle Bowl CASE-4
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141025672
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Parfait
|Banana Pudding Parfait
|Bistro to Go
|813141025654
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Banana Pudding Parfait
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025654
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Bistro to Go
|813141021090
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021090
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021090
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Parfait
|Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021090
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Parfait
|Blueberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021090
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Chocolate Pudding Parfait
|Bistro to Go
|813141021205
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Chocolate Pudding Parfait
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021205
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Parfait
|Chocolate Pudding Parfait
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021205
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Petite Fruit, Granola & Yogurt Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026682
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Parfait
|Petite Fruit, Granola & Yogurt Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026682
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Parfait
|Strawberry Banana Trifle
|Bistro to Go
|813141020826
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Bistro to Go
|813141021083
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021083
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021083
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Parfait
|Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021083
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Strawberry Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021083
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Pudding Parfait
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021199
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Berries & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141026019
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Bistro to Go
|813141021076
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021076
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021076
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|InReach
|813141021076
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021076
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Parfait
|Vanilla Yogurt, Fruit & Granola Parfait
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021076
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Pizza
|Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita
|Bistro to Go
|813141020840
|02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Pizza
|Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141020840
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Pizza
|Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020840
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Pizza
|Pizza Rustic Flatbread Margherita Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141020841
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Chef Salad w/Dressing
|InReach
|813141022073
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad w/ Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141023254
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Cobb Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026729
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Bistro to Go
|813141022066
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022066
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022066
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022066
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Bistro Greek Salad w/ Dressing
|Quick & Fresh
|813141023230
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|CUBE Greek Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141023513
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Salad
|Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Bistro to Go
|813141022639
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022639
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022639
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Garden Salad w/Dressing
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022639
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Garden Salad w/Dressing CASE-4
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141022633
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Salad
|Greek Salad w/Dressing
|Bistro to Go
|813141022622
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Greek Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022622
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Greek Salad w/Dressing
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022622
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Greek Salad w/Dressing
|Shaw’s
|813141022622
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Salad
|Greek Salad w/Dressing CASE-4
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141022626
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing
|Bistro to Go
|813141020635
|02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020635
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141020635
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141020635
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020635
|02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020635
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Salad
|Rainbow Berry & Nut Salad w/Dressing CASE-4
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|20813141020639
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Salad Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021694
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Salad Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021694
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Artisan Turkey Sub
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141027320
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Kaiser
|Bistro to Go
|813141022004
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Kaiser
|InReach
|813141022004
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Kaiser
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022004
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Kaiser
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022004
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Marble Rye
|Bistro to Go
|813141020000
|02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Marble Rye
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020000
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Marble Rye
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020000
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche
|Bistro to Go
|813141023056
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141023056
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche
|InReach
|813141023056
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Cranberry Chicken Salad On Brioche
|Orchard Bistro
|813141023056
|02/05/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Egg Salad Kaiser
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021984
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Egg Salad Kaiser
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021984
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Gluten Free Tuna Salad Sandwich
|Quick & Fresh
|813141023568
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Sandwich
|Gluten Free Turkey & Swiss
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022417
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Flatbread
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141028037
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Muenster & Avocado Bialy
|Bistro to Go
|813141026460
|02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken, Fontina, Spinach & Cranberry Mustard Ciabatta
|Bistro to Go
|813141025388
|02/04/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken, Fontina, Spinach & Cranberry Mustard Ciabatta
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141025388
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Grilled Chicken, Fontina, Spinach & Cranberry Mustard Ciabatta
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025388
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Provolone Sesame Kaiser
|InReach
|813141022028
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Provolone Sesame Kaiser
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022028
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Provolone Sesame Kaiser
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022028
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Swiss Half Sub
|Dietz & Watson
|813141027702
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Swiss Panini
|Bistro to Go
|813141026798
|02/01/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Swiss Panini
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026798
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Swiss Panini
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026798
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham & Swiss Pretzel Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141027764
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham, Provolone & Honey Mustard on Brioche
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022431
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020796
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497149117
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141020796
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Ham, Swiss & Honey Mustard Bialy
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020796
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Italian Cold Cut Giardiniera Flatbread
|Bistro to Go
|813141020819
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Italian Cold Cut Giardiniera Flatbread
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497149100
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Italian Cold Cut Giardiniera Flatbread
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020819
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Italian Provolone Half Sub
|Dietz & Watson
|813141027672
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|Bistro to Go
|813141022356
|02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022356
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022356
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022356
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Mango Habanero BBQ Chicken Flatbread Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141022357
|02/02/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche
|Bistro to Go
|813141026507
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141026507
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026507
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche
|Orchard Bistro
|813141026507
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Moonshine BBQ Chicken Brioche
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026507
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Peppered Ham & Havarti Pretzel Roll
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141021601
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Peppered Ham, Egg & Harvarti 0on Brooklyn Bialy
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025661
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Sandwich
|Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll
|Bistro to Go
|813141025371
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025371
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Peppered Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141025372
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Petite Gouda & Fig Flat
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026842
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Sandwich
|Petite Sante Fe Chicken Flat
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026835
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Sandwich
|Roast Beef & Cheddar Pretzel Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022448
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Roast Beef & Provolone Half Sub
|Dietz & Watson
|813141027696
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Rosemary Ham, Brie & Fig Ficelle
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025364
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Sante Fe Chicken Panini
|Bistro to Go
|813141020383
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Sante Fe Chicken Panini
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020383
|02/03/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Sante Fe Chicken Panini
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141020383
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Sante Fe Chicken Panini
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020383
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Sante Fe Chicken Panini
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020383
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Sante Fe Chicken Panini
|Westin Label
|813141020383
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Smoked Turkey & Havarti Oat Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141027771
|01/31/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant
|Bistro to Go
|813141020093
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020093
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant
|Orchard Bistro
|813141020093
|01/31/2023 to 01/31/2023
|Sandwich
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020093
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Smoked Turkey & Swiss Croissant
|Royal Farms
|813141020093
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Tuna Salad Kaiser
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021991
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Tuna Salad Kaiser
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021991
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser
|Bistro to Go
|813141022011
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser
|InReach
|813141022011
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022011
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Cheddar Kaiser
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022011
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Bistro to Go
|813141021595
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021595
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141021595
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021595
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497148950
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|InReach
|813141021595
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021595
|02/05/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Muenster Pretzel Roll
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021595
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Stone Ground Mustard Three Cheese Flatbread
|Bistro to Go
|813141020802
|02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Stone Ground Mustard Three Cheese Flatbread
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020802
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Swiss Croissant
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497148967
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Turkey & Swiss Half Sub
|Dietz & Watson
|813141027689
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Tuscan Italian Panini
|Bistro to Go
|813141020277
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Tuscan Italian Panini
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141020277
|02/03/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Sandwich
|Tuscan Italian Panini
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020277
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Tuscan Italian Panini Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141020278
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Sandwich
|Vietnamese Chicken Banh Mi
|Bistro to Go
|813141020444
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Sandwich
|Vietnamese Chicken Banh Mi
|Quick & Fresh
|813141020444
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Chicken Caesar Pinwheel
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141025630
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Snack
|Chicken Caesar Pinwheel DUO
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026699
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Snack
|Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing
|Bistro to Go
|813141021021
|02/02/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Snack
|Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021021
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141021021
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Cut Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dressing
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021021
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Fresh Cut Vegetables with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Bistro to Go
|813141023964
|02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Snack
|Fresh Cut Vegetables with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141023964
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Snack
|Fresh Cut Vegetables with Hummus Plate
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label
|813141025821
|01/31/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Snack
|Gourmet Fruit & Cheese Tray
|Bistro to Go
|813141021144
|02/01/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Snack
|Gourmet Fruit & Cheese Tray
|Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
|813141021144
|01/31/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Snack
|Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray
|Bistro to Go
|813141022875
|02/01/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray
|Fresh Creative Cuisine Tan
|813141022875
|02/01/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Snack
|Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022875
|02/04/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Grapes, Almond, Cheese & Pretzel Tray
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022875
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Hard Boiled Eggs & Crackers
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141023537
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Hard Boiled Eggs & Crackers
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141023537
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Snack
|Hard Boiled Eggs & Crackers
|Quick & Fresh
|813141023537
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Hard Boiled Eggs, Crackers & Everything Seeds
|Quick & Fresh
|813141026545
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Mediterranean Veggie Pinwheel DUO
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141026705
|02/01/2023 to 02/01/2023
|Snack
|Pepperoni, Cheese & Cracker Snack Cup
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141022134
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Snack
|Turkey & Pepper Jack Pinwheels
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141025647
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Snack
|Turkey & Pepper Jack Pinwheels
|Quick & Fresh
|813141025647
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021786
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021786
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021786
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Albacore Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141021787
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge
|Bistro to Go
|813141021779
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021779
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021779
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021779
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Chicken Salad Wheat Wedge Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141021770
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Egg Salad Wheat Wedge
|Bistro to Go
|813141022127
|02/02/2023 to 02/02/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Egg Salad Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141022127
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Egg Salad Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497054077
|02/01/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Egg Salad Wheat Wedge
|Orchard Bistro
|813141022127
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Egg Salad Wheat Wedge
|Quick & Fresh
|813141022127
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Egg Salad Wheat Wedge Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141022128
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Ham Wheat Wedge
|Bistro to Go
|813141021281
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Ham Wheat Wedge
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021281
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Ham Wheat Wedge
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021281
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021922
|02/03/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021922
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Peanut Butter & Jelly Wheat Wedge Case-6
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|30813141021923
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Tuna Salad Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|041497054183
|02/01/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Turkey Wheat Wedge
|Bistro to Go
|813141021298
|02/02/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Turkey Wheat Wedge
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141021298
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Turkey Wheat Wedge
|Orchard Bistro
|813141021298
|01/31/2023 to 02/05/2023
|Wedge Sandwich
|Turkey Wheat Wedge
|Quick & Fresh
|813141021298
|02/06/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wrap
|Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap
|Fresh Creative Cuisine
|813141026934
|01/31/2023 to 02/06/2023
|Wrap
|Albacore Tuna Salad Wrap
|Shaw’s
|813141026934
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023
|Wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Roasted Red Pepper Wrap
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020369
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Wrap
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|Fresh Creative Cuisine White
|813141020437
|02/03/2023 to 02/03/2023
|Wrap
|Powerhouse Nature’s Delight Wrap
|Shaw’s
|813141021663
|01/31/2023 to 02/04/2023