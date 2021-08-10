Hundreds of non-profits will share millions of dollars after another record breaking Erie Gives Day.

For the 11th year in a row, the Erie Community Foundation held it’s massive 12 hour fundraiser.

For the 11th year in a row, the amount of money raised exceeded the year before.

More than 6.1 million dollars was donated to a total of 409 non-profit organizations. That is about $250,000 more than the total from 2020.

“Oh my gosh, we are exhilarated here. There’s no other way to put it. We’re just so humbled and excited, but mostly humbled by what the Erie community has done again for Erie Gives. The generosity is astounding,” said Susannah Weis Frigon, Erie Community Foundation Interim President.

The non-profit that received the largest amount of dollars donated this year was once again The Foundation For Free Enterprise Education, which was given more than $262,000.

The non-profit with the largest number of individual donors was the Erie City Mission with $1,704.

