Over 900 students walked across the stage and joined The Gannon University Golden Knights Family.

Saturday was the university’s 2023 spring commencement at The Erie Insurance Arena. The undergraduates were recognized at 1 p.m.

This year’s graduating class received 48 doctoral degrees, 393 master’s degrees, 470 bachelor’s degrees and 11 associate degrees; 79 students graduated Summa Cum Laude.

“Our momentum has been building and continues to grow, our expectation is that next year we will have more students than we had this year. IHack and our cyber security cyber engineering intel programs those are growing and doing very well,” said Dr. Keith Taylor, Gannon University’s president.

There was a second ceremony celebrating graduate and doctoral students at 5 p.m.