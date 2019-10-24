1  of  2
Hundreds take part in Trail of Treats

Kids are getting a head start on trick or treating before Halloween.

The 23rd Annual Trail of Treats beginning Wednesday night at the Millcreek Mall. Hundreds of children making their way through the mall for some candy and Halloween fun.

The event raises money for the Achievement Center and Sarah Reed Children’s Center in Erie. Molly Myers, special events manager at Sarah Reed Children’s Center, says this event is something everyone can enojoy.

Trail of Treats continues tomorrow, October 24th, from 5-8p.m.

