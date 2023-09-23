About 300 people walked two miles on Presque Isle for a good cause.

The Erie Out of the Darkness Walk took place Saturday morning to bring together people who are survivors and have experienced suicide loss.

This is a day of hope and healing to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. Saturday’s walk raised over $20,000.

“Suicide is a leading cause of death in the united states so we need to talk about suicide and mental health in a way we talk about any other kind of health and bringing and reducing the stigma and bringing mental health awareness to our communities and so important because the more we talk about our experiences and the things that we go through the more lives we’ll be able to save,” said Jesse Putkoski, area director for the Western PA Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Putkoski said to be on the lookout for other events during this month that support suicide prevention.