WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff was shot in the leg late Thursday morning in an incident on I-79 near Weston that at one point shut down all lanes of traffic on both sides of the highway.

The Upshur County Emergency Management Director was on I-79 at around 10:40 a.m. when he saw a man with a gun on the interstate, firing randomly. He called and reported what he saw, and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A standoff ensued and that’s when Coffman was shot in the leg. He was taken to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery. Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller confirmed to 12 News that the suspect is dead, but has still not released the suspect’s name.

Video shared with 12 News by a viewer shows the suspect pointing a rifle at law enforcement officers while on the ground by an SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.

The post on the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook saying, “Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller contacted me and advised Deputy Coffman is out of surgery and advised he should make a full recovery,” the post reads. “Surgery was successful and Mike is in recovery now. Thank you everyone for the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The West Virginia State Police opened I-79 north at around 4:20 p.m. after it was closed for several hours. Traffic had been detoured onto U.S. Route 19.

As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Tech units and Lewis County Emergency Management were still on the scene.

The whole incident happened in Lewis County, even though an Upshur County Deputy was shot, officials say.

12 News crews report all on-ramps at Exit 99 are blocked.

Law enforcement was able to use the median to get drivers stuck on I-79 north onto I-79 south and off the highway.