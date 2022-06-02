(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 90 will be closed on June 3.

During the closure the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will pave the on and off ramps.

The closure of the welcome center, located near the Pennsylvania-New York border, will begin at 7 a.m. and will remain closed through the day as late as 7 p.m. All of the work is weather permitting, and the center will reopen whenever the work is completed.

The paving is part of a $15.4 million three-year project for I-90 in North East, Greenfield and Harborcreek, from about the I-86 interchange (mile 35) to the state line.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available online. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects on the agency’s website.