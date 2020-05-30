In case you missed it: Harborcreek High School celebrates 2020 graduation

In case you missed it: High school seniors continued to celebrate their graduation in a semi-traditional way.

Harborcreek Senior High School held their first of 24 mini ceremonies for the class of 2020.

Each student had the opportunity to walk into the auditorium, hear their name called and walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

The principal of Harborcreek High School said that the students deserve to have a graduation even if it is not what they expected.

“This has been a very difficult time for them to realize some of the things traditionally every student gets they’re not going to be able to. We felt it was important to try and give them anything we possibly could try and make them understand that we’re still proud of their accomplishments,” said Pam Chodubski, Principal of Harborcreek High School.

Each student also had their picture taken after they received their diploma.