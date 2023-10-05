A night of free comedy for some folks who could use a laugh.

The Independent Counsel on Aging held its annual comic relief night for caregivers at the Zem Zem Shrine Club Thursday night. The free comedy show, with dinner and drinks is held each year to help those who care for the sick or elderly.

In its ninth year, the show brings some levity , and shows appreciation for the hard work done by caregivers.

“Being a caregiver is extremely stressful, physically , emotionally exhausing, very rewarding but certainly a 24 hour plus job,” said Kathie Soudan, president of the Indendent Counsel on Aging.

Nearly 250 reservations were taken for the event, which featured nationally renown comedian Tammy Pescatelli.