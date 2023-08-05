After just six days Sergeant David Stucke has been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement gathered to ‘send him off’ to his next steps of recovery.

First responders flooded the opening of Hamot hospital’s emergency’s room Saturday to honor the recovery of their injured brother.

David Stucke, a sergeant for City of Erie Police, was released from the hospital after being shot last Sunday morning in the line of duty while investigating a shots fire call.

“Him and I work hand and hand together will all of our fop business. So, this one hit pretty close to home for me,” said Sergeant Justin Stidham of the Erie Police Department.

Law enforcements paved the way and cheered the sergeant on as he exited the hospital for the first time.

He was followed by officers and his family to be transported a couple of hours away to start rehab.

According to the City of Erie, Stucke is being transferred to UPMC Mercy Rehab Center in Pittsburgh.

“From a mom’s standpoint, he’s unbelievable. The kids got an unbelievable work ethic, he’s a great dad, good husband, wonderful son,” said Tracie Stucke, Sergeant David Stucke’s mother.

As you can see from the crowd, there was an overwhelming support from the law enforcement community.

“We started to pull this all together about eight o’clock last night and this is the showing that we got which is absolutely amazing,” Sgt. Stidham said.

Sergeant Stidham showed his appreciation for the ER staff, surgeons, and state police.

“It had a prompted investigation and quickly were able arrest. To the suspect that was involved in this incident, and we look forward to seeing justice be served for him,” he said.

Again, as Sgt. Stidham said, they got the news just last night that he was able to be transferred and within a couple of hours, law enforcement was able gather and show him honor.