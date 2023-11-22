International border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York have been closed Wednesday due to an incident at the Rainbow Bridge.

According to Nexstar station WIVB, the City of Niagara Falls said the incident involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. The FBI Buffalo Field Office termed the incident an explosion.

The Rainbow Bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, USA and Niagara Falls, Canada. The bridge is located less than a mile from the world-renowned waterfalls and offers views of the natural wonder.

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, and Rainbow Bridge are all closed in both directions, according to the general manager of the Peace Bridge, Ron Reinas.

The City of Niagara Falls said federal authorities are investigating the situation. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and New York State Police are monitoring all points of entry to New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, adding that she is heading to Western New York.

This is a developing story