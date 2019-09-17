American cancer survivor swims England Channel 4 times

This undated photo shows American swimmer Sarah Thomas, 37, swim the English Channel. The American cancer survivor has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times in a row completing the remarkable feat Tuesday morning Sept. 17, 2019, after more than 54 hours of swimming. (Jon Washer via PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — An American cancer survivor has succeeded in her remarkable quest to swim across the English Channel four times in a row.

Sarah Thomas, who is from Colorado, completed the feat Tuesday morning after more than 54 hours of swimming.

The 37-year-old completed treatment for breast cancer last year.

She was cheered by a small crowd as she arrived in Dover. She was given champagne and chocolate to celebrate.

Thomas says she was “a little sick” after so much time in the water and thanked her husband and supporters for urging her to keep going.

She has dedicated the swim to “all the survivors out there.”