MEXICO CITY (AP) — Beatriz weakened to a tropical storm as it began to move away from Mexico’s central Pacific coast Saturday, dumping heavy rain across coastal areas.

The storm was centered about 15 miles (20 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kmh), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Beatriz was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kmh) and forecast to generally keep to that course and slow down through Sunday morning.

Beatriz’s center was expected to pass just to the southwest of the Islas Marias overnight and begin to weaken while heading back over open waters Sunday and Monday.

The storm could dump 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain, with up to eight inches in some locations, from Guerrero state north to Sinaloa state, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Adrian weakened to a tropical storm as it moved deeper into the Pacific. The storm’s maximum sustained winds had weakened to 65 mph (100 kph) Saturday and its center was about 430 miles (690 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph) and did not pose a threat to land.