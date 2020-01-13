Australia’s Prime Minister warns about major impacts from wildfires

Australia’s Prime Minister warns that the wildfires will have a major long-term impact on the land and the residents, as some people are frustrated by the evacuations.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed climate change and also said his personal response to the crisis could have been better.

A half-billion animals are estimated to have died so far. The land that has so far been left un-scorched is still parched from a three-year drought.

“There has been a deep scar in the landscape that has been left right across our country. I am so very mindful, as is the government, of the very real scars that will be there for quite a period of time to come for those who’ve been exposed to the trauma of these bush fires,” said Scott Morrison, Australia Prime Minister.

Air quality has been a concern all across Australia, even in the cities where fires are not burning, with some levels reading at 20 times the healthy amount.