Dog takes over weather forecast in Canada

He may have only been searching for treats, but he ended up flying through the clouds and walking on water.

On an evening broadcast on Canada’s Global News in Toronto on Friday, a dog named Storm, who moonlights as an internet sensation, walked in front of the green screen, where his owner and Global Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell was busy telling the country the weather people can expect over the weekend.

This is not the first time Storm has stolen the spotlight. Farnell brings him to work from time to time, and the golden doodle manages to find the camera often.

YourErie.com asked the JET 24 meteorologists what they thought of the situation.

Tom DiVecchio: “It seems like the dog is just one of the family and part of the scenery. I would have had more fun interacting with the dog instead of ignoring it.”

Craig Flint: “I guess the forecast has gone to the dogs. If that would’ve happened in my forecast, I would’ve probably asked Storm, ‘What do you think of the humidity today?’ and then fed off his reaction. I would’ve also warned him to be careful walking all over Arizona. It’s hot there. I don’t want him to burn his paws.”

Tom Atkins: “This is not an uncommon thing in our studio. The Facebook audience loves my dog, Junebug, when we put her on the Facebook lives during commercials. Only thing is the green screen doesn’t include the floor, so you never see her roaming around the studio floor.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.