Dozens feared trapped in Indian apartment building collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 17 people were injured when a residential building collapsed Monday evening in the central Indian state of Maharashtra, media reports said.

Rescue workers were searching for about 70 people feared trapped inside the five-story, 45-unit building, the Press Trust of India news agency said. No deaths were immediately reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the apartment building in Mahad, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from India’s financial capital of Mumbai, to collapse.

About two dozen people were extracted from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital. India’s National Disaster Relief Force said it dispatched three teams of rescuers with tools to pry apart the debris as well as a canine squad.

India’s home minister, Amit Shah, tweeted that the collapse was tragic and that he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”

A video shared on social media showed a group of men on top of the collapsed building removing debris by hand while dozens of onlookers gathered around the site.

Building collapses are common in India, particularly during the heavy downpours of the monsoon season.