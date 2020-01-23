Fire forces Australia’s capitol city airport to close

A wildfire burning near Australia’s capitol city of Canberra forced the closure of the city’s airport on Thursday as some residents are told to seek shelter.

One resident told local media it was too late for her grandson to evacuate from his home in a suburb Southwest of the airport.

This particular blaze started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in the capitol to deteriorate.

It is just the latest wildfire since the bush fire outbreak began back in late July.

Meanwhile, Australian officials were searching for a water tanker plane feared to have crashed while fighting wildfires on Thursday.

The rural fire service said helicopters were looking for the place, which might have crashed in the region of New South Wales.