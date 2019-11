A flamingo has been discovered a very long way from home, in Northern Siberia, one of the coldest places on Earth.

The flamingo, still a chick, was found emaciated and starving near a pond by local horse breeders.

The bird was delivered to a local vet on Monday where it is being cared for.

According to experts, there have been only five known cases of flamingos flying to that part of Siberia, the most recent being 30 years ago.