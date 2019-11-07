Funerals begin today for 9 members of same family killed in an ambush in Mexico

Funerals begin today for 9 members of the same family killed during an ambush in Mexico.

Officials say it may be a case of mistaken identity, however, this morning, the victim’s relatives say they believe their family was targeted.

ABC’s Janai Norman has the latest.

This morning, members of the Mexican Military are standing guard, protecting the Mormon Compound an American family left just before they were massacred.

9 members of the same family were killed in the attack, including six children.

Officials believe drug traffickers attacked the family as they were traveling to a wedding, possibly confusing them with a rival gang.

“It’s so much more awful than any of us could’ve imagined,” said Kendra Miller.

Kendra Miller was the bride-to-be in that wedding.

She and other family members say they are now convinced the family was intentionally targeted to spark a new battle in the ongoing war between drug gangs.

ABC’s Tom Llamas made his way to the compound.

One of the reasons the drug cartels are so prevalent in this area is because it’s a very remote border region.

Once there, Tom found Julian Lebaron, a relative who searched for the victims after the family realized something had gone wrong.

He came upon one of the mothers SUV’s. In the passenger seat, her baby named Faith.

“There was one bullet hole through the canopy on the car seat. We opened the canopy and the baby was smiling at us. So we found the baby and underneath the car seat there was two more bullet holes,” said Lebaron.

The Americans, who are Mormon fundamentalists, have been in that area of Northern Mexico for decades, long before the drug cartels took over.

Mexican officials are vowing to find the killers. They say they are now sharing information with the FBI.