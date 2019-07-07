Greeks vote in 1st parliamentary election since bailout end

FILE – In this July 4, 2019, file photo, Greek opposition New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during his main election campaign rally in Athens. Greece holds a general election Sunday, called three months early by left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after he suffered a stinging defeat in European Parliament elections in May to conservative rivals who appear to be strengthening their position according to recent opinion polls. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek voters are voting in the first parliamentary election since their country emerged from three successive international bailouts and is still struggling with a crippling nearly decade-long financial crisis.

Opinion polls have suggested Greeks are set to defy the recent European trend of increasing support for populist parties, with conservative opposition party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis a clear favorite to win.

All politicians have called for voters to turn up and not abstain. There were no initial estimates of the turnout, but there were fears that there could be a high number of abstentions, especially as many Greeks have already begun their summer holidays and there are no provisions for postal ballots. The last time an election was held deep in the summer was 1928.

In the election for the European Parliament on May 26, turnout among the 10 million registered voters was 58.7%.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the vote three months earlier than originally planned after his left-wing Syriza party suffered a stinging defeat in European and local elections in May and early June.

Tsipras, 44, hopes to overturn a sizeable gap in opinion polls running up to Sunday’s vote. He has increasingly been appealing to the middle class, which has been struggling under a heavy tax burden, much of it imposed by his government.

“It’s a crucial battle, we fight it with optimism, we fight it with determination until the last minute,” Tsipras said after casting his ballot in central Athens in the morning. “So that the sacrifices and efforts of our nation do not go to waste, so the course of our country forward is not interrupted.”

Tsipras appealed to young people to vote and “not leave the crucial decision for their lives and their future to others.” The voting age has been extended to 16 for the first time in national elections, provided the voter turns 17 within 2019.

But Mitsotakis, the 51-year-old son of a former prime minister, brother of a former foreign minister and uncle to a newly elected mayor of Athens, has managed to build a sizeable lead in opinion polls that he has held over the past three years. He pledges to make Greece more business-friendly, attract foreign investment, modernize the country’s notorious bureaucracy and cut taxes, and has fought to shed the image of family privilege.

“Today voters take the decision for their future in their hands,” Mitsotakis said after voting. “I am sure that tomorrow, a better day dawns for our nation.”

Sunday’s vote comes as Greece gradually emerges from a brutal financial crisis that saw unemployment and poverty levels skyrocket, and the country’s economy slashed by a quarter. Greece was dependent for survival until last summer on international bailouts, and had to impose deep reforms, including massive spending cuts and tax hikes, to qualify for the rescue loans.

Tsipras led his small Coalition of the Radical Left, or Syriza, party to power in 2015 on promises to repeal the austerity measures of Greece’s first two bailouts. But after months of tumultuous negotiations with international creditors that saw Greece nearly crash out of the European Union’s joint currency, he was forced to change tack, signing up to a third bailout and imposing the accompanying spending cuts and tax hikes.

He also cemented a deal with neighboring North Macedonia under which that country changed its name from plain “Macedonia.” Although praised by Western allies, the deal angered many Greeks, who consider use of the term harbors expansionist aims on the Greek province of the same name.

While Mitsotakis is the clear favorite to win, the number of smaller parties making it into parliament could determine whether he has enough seats in the 300-member body to form a government. He would need at least 151 to be able to govern without forming a coalition with another party.

Many voters expressed despair about the state of the country after a decade of financial crisis.

Giannis Liliakos, an unemployed man, thought Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras should be given another chance: “We need four more years with Tsipras for sure. The beginning has been made. I am 55 years old and unemployed. Because with only four years, no one can achieve anything to promote Greece. I think we should give (Syriza) another chance.”

Numerous smaller parties are vying to beat the 3% threshold to enter parliament.

They include a new Europe-wide anti-austerity party, MeRA25, founded by Tsipras’ first finance minister, the controversial Yanis Varoufakis, who many blame for the dramatic failure of negotiations with Greece’s creditors in the first few months of Tsipras’ government. Varoufakis very narrowly missed making the 3% threshold in May’s European elections.

Another is Kyriakos Velopoulos, a far-right populist TV pundit who heads the Greek Solution party. Velopoulos is widely known for his TV appearances, which he has used to make various sales, including of what he claims are letters written by Jesus Christ.

Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, founded by neo-Nazi supporters more than three decades ago and which rose to be the third largest in parliament during the financial crisis, saw a major drop in support in the last European elections.

Stefania Vourazeri in Athens contributed.