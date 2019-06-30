Heat wave brings Germany new June high for 2nd time in days

Nuns hold fans to cool-off in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Pope Francis is recalling those who have particularly suffered in the current heat wave, including those who work outdoors. The pope told the public in St. Peter’s Square Sunday that he wished all workers a period of rest during the summer that would be good for both them and their families. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has recorded a new high temperature for June just days after an early summer heat wave toppled a 72-year-old record

German meteorological service DWD said the central town of Bad Kreuznach reached at least 38.9 degrees Celsius (102 F) on Sunday. A later reading showed the mercury climbing to 39.3 degrees Celsius (102.7 F) but DWD says it hasn’t been confirmed.

The high of 38.6 Celsius registered on Wednesday beat a June record in Germany that had stood since 1947.

An early summer heat wave has baked parts of Europe since Tuesday. While addressing the faithful assembled in St. Peter’s Square on another uncomfortably hot day in Rome, Pope Francis said he wished all workers a period of rest during the summer, saying the break would be good for them and their families.

Francis said he was praying for “all those who particularly suffer the consequences of the heat,” including people who were ill, elderly or with jobs requiring long hours outdoors. He prayed that no one be exploited or abandoned to their suffering.

Rome has sweated through high humidity and temperatures in in the high 30s Celsius (high 90s F). The rest of Italy and much of the rest of Europe, particularly France, have also sweltered.

The intense heat took its toll on athletes at several sporting events in Germany over the weekend.

American competitor Sarah True collapsed 1,000 meters (1094 yards) from the finish line of the Frankfurt Ironman on Sunday.