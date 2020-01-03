Iranian General killed in U.S. airstrike

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has been killed in an attack at the Baghdad Airport.

The order for the strike came directly from The White House.

ABC’s Richard Cantu reports.

A U.S. strike at the Baghdad International Airport killed Qasem Soleimani, the Head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization.

A PMF Spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that Iraqi Militia Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed.

The Department of Defense issued a statement, writing:

“At the Direction of the President, the U.S. Military has take decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani.

The DOD says the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. This comes after a stunning attack by Iranian backed militias and Iraqi supporters on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, one of the most fortified in the world.

For two days, protesters hurled rocks, setting Embassy rooftops and guard posts on fire and ramming bullet proof windows.

The U.S. rushed nearly 900 additional U.S. forced to the region.

The President at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve was asked if he saw the U.S. going to war with Iran.

“Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. Iran should want peace more than anybody,” said President Trump.

Thursday night, following news reports that Soleimani had been killed, the President simply tweeted an image of the American Flag.