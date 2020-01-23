Italian restaurant in Australia makes 338 foot pizza to help raise money for firefighters

An Italian Restaurant in Australia made a massive pizza to help raise “dough” for firefighters battling the devastating wildfires across the country.

The owners of Pellegrini’s Italian in Sydney wanted to do something big to help those fighting the fires.

They baked a behemoth pizza in a conveyor oven on Sunday. The rectangular pizza was 16 inches wide and stretched 338 feet, that’s longer than a football field.

They sliced it up into 4,000 slices to feed the crowd that showed up to donate money to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.