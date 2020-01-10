Jetliner crashes in Iran killing everyone on board; new information released as to what may have caused the crash

Here is the latest on the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Tehran this week, killing everyone on board.

Many of the passengers were heading to Canada, and now that country’s Prime Minister has announced he believes he knows what caused the jetliner to plummet from the sky.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez reports.

We are now seeing what appears to be the moment that the Ukrainian jetliner was hit by a missile.

The video from the last tracked position of the 737 shows what is believed to be a missile hitting something in the sky, the sound following moments later.

The plane crashed three miles away, with the impact captured on surveillance video.

Images reinforce Western Intelligence that Iran’s anti-aircraft systems hit the jetliner, killing all 176 people on board, more than a third of them Canadian.

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile. This may have well been unintentional,” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, Canada.

A U.S. official confirmed to ABC that a U.S. satellite captured Iran firing two missiles at the plane.

The warheads of those missiles are believed to have exploded near the aircraft, blowing it to bits of shrapnel that would pierce the aircraft in several places.

President Trump only went as far as to call the crash suspicious.

“Somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that is even a question, personally,” said President Trump.

Iran denies shooting down the plane, calling it “scientifically impossible.”

It’s investigators will review the black boxes that were recovered from the scene before the wreckage was quickly cleared away.

Iran says it has invited other impacted countries to participate in the investigation.

The Iranian community in one Canadian city gathered to remember those who were killed in that crash Tuesday.

Around 30 members of the Edmonton community died in the plane crash in Iran.

They came to share their grief and to share stories of those who will never return to the city.

Many who were on the flight were closely connected to the city’s university. Students and professors are among the victims of the deadly crash.

Those mourning say the incident is a tragedy that cut short too many promising lives.

The Ukrainian plane crash killed more Edmontonians than any other single act in the city’s history, a tragedy that this community is just beginning to come to terms with.