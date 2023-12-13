Logistics Plus Inc. completed the first non-grain, U.S. managed ship to Ukraine’s port since the beginning of the war.

The global transportation warehouse and supply chain solutions company transported over 22,000 tons of gas pipes produced by Vortex U.S.A.

“We’re the first western company to bring this into Port Truromois which is right near Odessa,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus Inc. “We hope that we can continue to do these deliveries to kind of pave the way for a lot of U.S. companies and show them that it’s possible to do business in Ukraine, even though it’s difficult.”

The pipe is used for critical Ukrainian infrastructure and gas sector.

“The pipe originated in the far east and through partial charters and charter ships. we brought them into the Black Seas,” said Ostapyak. “They need production of gas in order to lessen, not only there, but the European depends on Russian guests.”

During shipment, the company faced some challenges.

Ukraine’s Black Sea Port access was cut off. In turn, Logistics Plus re-routed the shipment through Romania’s Constanta Port.

“Some of the daily challenges are even related to weather because right now there is very high winds in the Black Sea region and the high winds make port operations extremely difficult, but also the Black Sea is heavily mined,” said Ostapyak.

Nearly two years into the war, the COO said it’s important to show continued support.

“A lot of people here currently the term being used is war fatigue,” said Ostapyak. “There’s still heavy fighting going on. There’s still every day humongous challenges. So, I think it’s important not to forget that help is important and to continue. I don’t think any type of help is too small.”

Although the shipment took a tremendous effort from both companies, the COO said they are ready for the next big project.