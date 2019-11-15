1  of  2
Melbourne Zoo celebrating newest member of koala family

International
Melbourne Zoo is celebrating the newest member of its koala family, an unnamed five-month-old joey who has just started to peek out from its mothers pouch.

The baby koala is the first to be born at the zoo in more than eight years.

Australian Bush Keeper Maddy Jamieson said the joey and first-time koala mom Karri are doing great.

The baby, who’s gender is not yet known, has recently taken an interest in the world outside its mothers pouch.

Joeys often stay tucked safely inside their mom’s pouches for most of the first year of their lives.

