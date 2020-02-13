Military patrol attacked in Northeastern Syria

A military patrol came under fire in Northeastern Syria Wednesday and has since returned to their base. That is according to the U.S. led coalition forces.

Officials say the confrontation happened after coalition forces encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces.

They say the coalition patrol issued a series of warnings to de-escalate, then came under small arms fire and returned fire in self defense.

It is not clear if there were any coalition injuries or deaths. The incident is under investigation.

Tensions in the region have been heightened since a U.S. drone strike killed Iran’s top military commander in January.