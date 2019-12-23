No midnight mass taking place at Notre Dame Cathedral for the first time since the French Revolution

Notre Dame Cathedral won’t be celebrating Christmas this year for the first time since the French Revolution more than two centuries ago.

The Paris landmark kept going during two World War’s, but it took a fire in peace-time, back in April of this year, to close it down.

As the lights stay dim in the 855 year old landmark, officials are trying hard to focus on the immediate task of keeping Notre Dame alive in exile through service, song, and prayer.

The church’s service and Christmas celebrations have been relocated to a new, temporary home just under a mile away at another Gothic church in Paris.