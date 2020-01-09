No new U.S. military strikes planned in Iran

The nation stepped back from the possibility of war with Iran.

This comes after President Trump, speaking to the nation, signaled there will be no new U.S. military strikes following an Iranian missile barrage on Iraqi bases housing American and allied military forces, an act they called retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed one of Iran’s top Generals.

President Trump is now intent on deescalation.

ABC’s Serena Marshall reports.

Newly released satellite images are revealing the scale of the damage from the 17 missiles launched at two bases just one day ago, causing chaos. Each missile carried a 1,000 pound war head.

Even as Iran claimed victory on state TV and troop deaths, there were no causalities for U.S. Coalition Forces. The President said that it is evidence that Iran was standing down. Instead of retaliation, he is talking tougher sanctions.

“The fact that we have this great military, we do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent. We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran,” said President Trump.

On Capitol Hill, his national security team briefed members of Congress, but left Democrats unconvinced.

“It is a far cry from meeting a standard of imminent threat,” said Senator Tim Kaine, (D), Virginia.

Two conservative Republican Senators, Rand Paul and Mike Lee, agreed.

“Probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on a military issue in the 9 years I’ve served in the U.S. Senate. To come in and tell us that we can’t debate and discuss the appropriateness of military intervention against Iran, it’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong,” said Senator Mike Lee, (R), Utah.

They said they’ll join Democrats and vote to limit the President’s war powers.

The Senate vote is not expected until sometime next week. Later today, the House is expected to pass their resolution that would make it clear if the President wants to go to war, however, he will need Congress’ approval.