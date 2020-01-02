North Korea pushing to resume nuclear testing program

North Korea is pushing to resume their nuclear testing program.

Kim Jong-un is telling his party members that North Korea should no longer be bound by its self imposed halt on nuclear weapons and long-range missile testing, according to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA.

Kim made the comments during a four-day ruling party conference held through Tuesday in the capitol Pyongyang.

KNCA reported that Kim’s decision comes as the U.S. continues to uphold sanctions on North Korea.

President Trump spoke about North Korea’s leader on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m representing my country. We have to do what we have to do, but he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization,” said President Trump.

North Korea last tested a nuclear weapon in September 2017 when it detonated a hydrogen bomb triggering a 6.3 magnitude seismic event.