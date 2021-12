(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) As 2021 comes to a close, we review the year that was with 50 of the top 154 best photos from the Associated Press, captured from around the world.

Firefighters battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, Calif., on July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City’s National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women’s Day and protest against gender violence, on March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian)

Plastic bottles and other garbage float in Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia, on Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

A train passes a railroad crossing surrounded by floodwaters from rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A horse is wrapped in plastic on a merry-go-round at a park open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Migrants and refugees of various African nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea 122 miles off the coast of Libya as aid workers on the Spanish search and rescue vessel Open Arms approach on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruno Thevenin)

A ray of sunshine illuminates the face of a baby Jesus figure, held by a man waiting to have the figurine blessed, at the Purification of Our Lady of Candlemas Chapel in Mexico City, on Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party celebrate in Kathmandu on Feb. 23, 2021, after the Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of Parliament, which had been dissolved by the prime minister. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington as they try to storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021, while inside Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Stephen Mudoga, 12, tries to chase away a swarm of locusts on his farm as he returns home from school, at Elburgon, in Nakuru county, Kenya, on March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Larrecsa Cox peers around a stairwell in an abandoned home frequented by people struggling with drug addiction in Huntington, W.Va., on March 18, 2021. Cox leads the Quick Response Team, whose mission is to save every person who survives an overdose from the next one. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A boy bicycle-kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, on March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old South Korean immigrant, poses in her apartment in Los Angeles on March 31, 2021, with a sign from a recent rally she attended in Koreatown against anti-Asian hate crimes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A protester takes cover behind a tree as the police use a water cannon to clear a group of people in the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels, where they held an unauthorized gathering despite coronavirus restrictions on April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Victor Tripiana, 86, reaches out to touch the hand of his daughter-in-law, Silvia Fernandez Sotto, separated by a plastic sheet to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, on April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In this photo created with an in-camera multiple exposure, registered nurse Lisa Lampkin, part of the first group of nurses who had been treating coronavirus patients in an intensive care unit, stands for a photo in the empty COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif., on April 6, 2021. “I would go home, try to sleep,” she says. Then she would “wake up to the reality of this pandemic again.” (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as superhero Captain America, greets children and encourages them to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A man runs to escape the heat from multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma)

A woman carries a wooden cross during a pilgrimage to pray that the Pacaya volcano decreases its activity, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, on May 5, 2021. The volcano, just 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Guatemala’s capital, became more active in early February. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A blast from an Israeli airstrike on a building in Gaza City throws dust and debris on May 13, 2021, as Hamas and Israel traded more rockets and airstrikes and Jewish-Arab violence raged across Israel at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

River herring, also known as alewives, swim in a stream on May 16, 2021, in Franklin, Maine. The fish were once headed for the endangered species list but have been making a comeback in some U.S. states. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A man lies on the beach in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa after swimming there from Morocco on May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

A group of migrants mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua wait along a road after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, in La Joya, Texas, on May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A wood frog looks out from the clover in East Waterford, Pa., on June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi lies on the side of the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race on June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Simone Biles of the United States trains on vault for artistic gymnastics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, on July 22, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A boy submerges himself to cool down at the site of a broken water main on a street in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

China’s Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi compete during synchronized 3-meter springboard at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People board a ferry to evacuate from Pefki village on Evia island north of Athens, Greece, on Aug. 8, 2021, as a wildfire devours pristine forests on the island and smoke and ash block out the sun. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A man crawls away with a donated bag of rice after people temporarily overtook a truck loaded with relief supplies, in Vye Terre, Haiti, on Aug. 20, 2021, almost a week after the country’s southwestern peninsula was struck by a 7.2 magnitude quake. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Perito Moreno Glacier stands in Los Glaciares National Park near El Calafate, Argentina, on Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Brad Snyder, a Navy explosives expert who was blinded in a mine explosion in Afghanistan in 2011, prepares tea for his wife in their Princeton, N.J., home on Aug. 4, 2021. Snyder went on to win the gold medal in the Triathlon PTV1 at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy as smoke rises in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville in Northern California, on Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

A model waits to have her headdress removed after a presentation of the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, on Sept. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A firefighter places his hand on engraved names on the south memorial pool during a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Children watch a movie of the “Cinema no Morro” or “Cinema on the hill” project in a cultural center at Vila Cruzeiro favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man from the Kiryat Sanz Hassidic sect prays on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea during a Tashlich ceremony in Netanya, Israel, on Sept. 14, 2021. Tashlich, which means “to cast away” in Hebrew, is the practice in which Jews symbolically “throw away” their sins by throwing a piece of bread, or similar food, into a large body of water before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A train travels through thick fog in the Taunus region of Germany near Frankfurt, on Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A Chilean horseback rider, or Huaso, mounts his horse under an arena empty of spectators due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a traditional rodeo competition, a centerpiece of the country’s Independence Day celebrations, in Melipilla, Chile, on Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Police in riot gear patrol near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2021, during a rally by allies of former President Donald Trump to support what they call “political prisoners” from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants, mostly from Haiti, as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Rennes’ goalkeeper Alfred Gomis stands in heavy fog caused by flares after Marseille’s Amine Harit scores his side’s second goal during a French League One soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, on Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A sculpture rests in front of a Grizzly Flats home destroyed by the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County, Calif., on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Climbing assistant Lawrence Schultz ascends the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia seedlings, on Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The group hopes to preserve the genetics of giant sequoias, once considered nearly fire-proof and now in jeopardy of being wiped out by increasingly intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Hindu devotees leave after performing rituals on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, on Nov. 10, 2021, during the Chhath Puja festival, held to thank the sun god for sustaining life on earth. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands covers a house on Nov. 1, 2021. Scientists estimate the volcano has ejected over 10,000 million cubic meters of ash, jettisoned thousands of meters into the sky. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Holocaust survivor Rivka Papo, 87, gets makeup applied during a special beauty pageant honoring Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem, on Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.