President Trump addresses nation over Iran crisis

This morning, President Trump addressed the nation with the Vice President by his side, responding to that counter attack by Iran.

ABC’s Rachel Scott reports.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” said President Trump.

Overnight, the United States assessed the damaged at two military bases in Iraq where American troops were stationed, targeted by Iran in a revenge attack.

A video by Iranian State TV reportedly showed missiles aimed at one of the bases. The regime is burying its top commander Qassem Soleimani hours after the country launched several ballistic missiles in response to his death.

This morning, 30 miles from Irbil, the capitol of Kurdish Iraq, local security forces removed fragments from what they say was an intercepted missile that landed there.

There have been no reports of U.S. coalition or Iraqi casualties with the Iraq government saying Iran alerted them prior to the attack.

Iran is defiant, but adamant they do not want war.

The Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted, “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei called the strike a “slap in the face” to the U.S., demanding President Trump pull all American forces out of the region.