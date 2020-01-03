President Trump orders airstrike, killing Iranian General

President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force has been killed in an attack at the Baghdad Airport.

That force is considered a U.S. Designated foreign terrorist organization.

The order for the strike coming directly from The White House.

The Department of Defense issuing a statement, writing, “At the direction of the President, the U.S. Military has taken decisive defensive action to protect us personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani.”

The Department of Defense says the strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.

And Thursday night, following news reports that Soleimani had been killed, the President simply tweeting an image of the American Flag.