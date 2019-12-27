Rector says there is only a 50 percent chance of restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

There are new questions about whether Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral will ever be fully restored.

That devastating fire back in April ripped through the historic church, sending its famous spire plummeting through the cathedral’s roof.

For the first time in over 200 years, Christmas midnight mass moved from Notre Dame to a nearby church.

The church’s rector is now revealing that the structure is still so fragile, there is only a 50% chance it might be saved.

50,000 tubes of scaffolding installed for a planned renovation before the fire is now threatening the cathedral’s Gothic vaults.

The plan is to first remove all the scaffolding to asses the damage before starting the restoration that is expected to begin in 2021.