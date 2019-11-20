State Department reverses 40 year position that Jewish settlements were illegal outposts

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during his party’s faction meeting in Jerusalem. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, that Netanyahu has ended his quest to form a new coalition government — a step that pushes the country into new political uncertainty. Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month’s national election. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A bombshell announcement from the state department reverses a 40 year position that the Jewish settlements were illegal outposts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo making that announcement Monday night.

The U.S. is no longer considering Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories as unlawful, going on the say the final status of the West Bank was for the Palestinians and Israelis to negotiate.

Palestinians and the European Union are condemning the announcement. Israel is welcoming the decision.

“People of Israel, this is a historic day and another great achievement to our policy. I thank President Trump and I thank Secretary of State Pompeo,” said Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister.

The settlements lie in an area that has been earmarked for a future Palestinian state. Their expanding presence will undoubtedly complicate talks.