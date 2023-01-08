According to CNN, supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have breached security barriers set up by the Armed Forces on Sunday and stormed multiple government buildings including the congressional building, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace.

Bolsonaro was defeated in an October runoff election by another former Brazilian President in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Lula) who was inaugurated on Jan. 1, 2023. Bolsonaro left Brazil shortly after the election and has been in the United States since, while his supporters have been demonstrating outside the capital since the election.

Brazil’s congress was not in session and President Lula da Silva was not at the Presidential Palace at the time of the breach, however a team of officials for Lula’s administration were inside when protesters entered the palace according to CNN. They are currently waiting for an extraction by the Brazilian Airforce according to reports.

Updates to this article will be provided as the story develops.