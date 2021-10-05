Sweden issues international arrest warrant for blast suspect

FILE – In this Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021 file photo, smoke billows from an apartment building after an explosion in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden. Swedish police said Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, they are seeking a man in connection with an explosion and fire at a large apartment building this week that injured 16 people, four of them seriously. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT via AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors issued an international search warrant on Tuesday for a tenant in an apartment building in Sweden’s second-largest city after an explosion and a fire left 16 people injured last month.

The man is suspected of attempted murder, arson and general destruction, authorities said in a statement, adding that he should be extradited to Sweden if arrested. Investigators, however, aren’t certain the man is abroad.

Authorities in Sweden haven’t named the suspect, who is a man in his 50s. Swedish media said he was born in Poland.

In the early hours of Sept. 28, an apartment building in Goteborg was hit by a powerful explosion. Ensuing blazes spread to several apartments and hundreds of residents were evacuated. Four of the injured are in serious condition and at least 140 apartments were damaged.

Swedish radio quoted an unnamed neighbor as saying the suspect had a “lot of chemicals, either in the apartment or in the basement, given the smell.”

The property owner had been trying to evict the man and his mother from their apartment in the building, according to the Aftonbladet newspaper. Several Swedish media said an eviction was planned for the day the explosion occurred.

Aftonbladet said police had already charged the man with several offenses a week before the blast. The paper also reported that after not being allowed to see his mother at a nursing home because of pandemic restrictions, the suspect harassed several people, including the owner of the building.