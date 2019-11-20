Two professors from an American University in Afghanistan released in prisoner exchange after three years in Taliban custody

Two professors from an American University in Afghanistan who were held by terrorists are now free following years of captivity.

Their release is said to be part of a prisoner swap that included three top Taliban figures.

In a highly coordinated operation, the hostages—American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks—who were held for three years, were turned over to U.S. Special Operations Forces and flown to Bagram Air Base.

The colleagues were exchanged for three senior Taliban leaders, including the son of the man who founded the brutal terrorist Haqqani Network, responsible for killing thousands of Afghans and bombings at the Serena Hotel and Indian Embassy.

Terrorists kidnapped King and Weeks in Kabul more than three years ago in August 2016. Five months later, they appeared in a Taliban propaganda video, pleading to be released.

“But we’ve been here for a while and haven’t heard anything,” said King.

In a speech announcing the deal last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said both the men’s health had deteriorated in Taliban custody. Weeks is 50 and King is 63.

King’s family released a statement saying in part:

“This has been a long and painful ordeal for our entire family and his safe return has been our highest priority. We appreciate the support we have received.”

Talks between the Taliban and the United States to end the 18 year war collapsed after President Trump called off what he described as a planned meeting at Camp David around the September 11th anniversary.

The Taliban called the prisoner exchange something that “can help the peace process.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says President Trump has no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens.

Andy Field reports, ABC News, Washington.