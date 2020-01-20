U.S. now screening travelers at three major airports due to concerns about a new virus coming out of China

U.S. Officials are now screening some travelers at three major airports amid concerns about a new mystery virus coming out of China.

U.S. Health Officials announced on Friday that they will begin screening airline passengers for the newly identified coronavirus that has sickened dozens and killed two people; prompting worries about a new international outbreak.

The CDC and prevention officials say they will begin taking temperatures at three U.S. airports and asking passengers about symptoms who traveled from the outbreak city of Wuhan.

So far, the risk to the American public is deemed to be low.