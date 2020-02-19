Vatican museum celebrates Raphael on 500th anniversary of his death

The legendary artist known as Raphael was one of the great masters of the Italian Renaissance.

The Vatican Museum has decided to commemorate the 500 year anniversary of his death with a breath taking display of his famous tapestries in the Sistine Chapel.

The ten tapestries, which depict the lives of Saints Peter and Paul, will be on display from February 17th until February 23rd.

This is a rare occurrence as these tapestries have not been exhibited together since 1983, the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s birth.